Mark Catesby
The Natural History of Carolina, Florida and Bahama Islands (1754), by the English naturalist Mark Catesby (1683–1749), is a magnificent natural history work. Feast your eyes on this vibrant pictorial collection consisting of 220 antique plates beautifully capturing birds, fish, reptiles, insects, mammals, and plants. This public domain gem collection is offered in high resolution, downloadable for free under the CC0 license.
The Natural History of Carolina, Florida and Bahama Islands (1754), by the English naturalist Mark Catesby (1683–1749), is a magnificent natural history work. Feast your eyes on this vibrant pictorial collection consisting of 220 antique plates beautifully capturing birds, fish, reptiles, insects, mammals, and plants. This public domain gem collection is offered in high resolution, downloadable for free under the CC0 license.