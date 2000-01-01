Luc Olivier Merson
Luc-Olivier Merson (1846-1920) was a French artist from Paris, mainly known for his stamp designs. He grew up in a creative Parisian family, and went on to study art at École de Dessin and École des Beaux-Arts. His symbolist paintings were exhibited both in Paris and in Rome. After this, he spent three years in Italy focusing on religious and historical paintings of saints and Catholicism.
