Luc-Olivier Merson (1846-1920) was a French artist from Paris, mainly known for his stamp designs. He grew up in a creative Parisian family, and went on to study art at École de Dessin and École des Beaux-Arts. His symbolist paintings were exhibited both in Paris and in Rome. After this, he spent three years in Italy focusing on religious and historical paintings of saints and Catholicism. 

