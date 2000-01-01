Dive into our curated art collection of Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669), the renowned painter of the Dutch Golden Age, including paintings, sketches, and drawings ranging from portraiture to biblical scenes created between his early years in Amsterdam to his final impoverished period in the 1600s. As a seminal artist of the 17th century, Rembrandt revolutionized Dutch art with his technical innovations and emotionally evocative depictions.