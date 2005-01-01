rawpixel
Amedeo Modigliani Art
Amedeo Modigliani

Dive into our collection of works from Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920), the iconic Italian artist of the Modernist era, including his figurative paintings, portraitures and nudes created during his revolutionary time in Paris. As a seminal figure of early 20th-century avant-garde movements, Modigliani redefined portraiture with his elongated figures and primitive aesthetic influences.

Amedeo Modigliani's Cypresses and Houses at Cagnes (Cypr&egrave;s et maisons &agrave; Cagnes) (1919) famous painting.…Amedeo Modigliani's Cypresses and Houses at Cagnes (Cypr&egrave;s et maisons &agrave; Cagnes) (1919) famous painting.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759015/photo-image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Christina (ca. 1916) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Amedeo Modigliani's Christina (ca. 1916) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724502/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Woman with Red Hair (1917) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Woman with Red Hair (1917) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Redheaded Girl in Evening Dress (Jeune fille rousse en robe de soir) (1918) famous painting. Original…Amedeo Modigliani's Redheaded Girl in Evening Dress (Jeune fille rousse en robe de soir) (1918) famous painting. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724497/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Léopold Zborowski by Amedeo ModiglianiLéopold Zborowski by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265768/leopold-zborowski-amedeo-modiglianiFree Image from public domain license
Young Woman in Blue (Giovane donna in azzurro) by Amedeo ModiglianiYoung Woman in Blue (Giovane donna in azzurro) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265719/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Jeanne Hébuterne by Amedeo ModiglianiJeanne Hébuterne by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265709/jeanne-hebuterne-amedeo-modiglianiFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Girl in a Green Blouse (1917) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Girl in a Green Blouse (1917) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229098/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's L&eacute;on Bakst (1917) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's L&eacute;on Bakst (1917) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230554/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Self-Portrait as Pierrot by Amedeo Clemente ModiglianiSelf-Portrait as Pierrot by Amedeo Clemente Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920996/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Jeune femme a la rose (Margherita) (1916) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Amedeo Modigliani's Jeune femme a la rose (Margherita) (1916) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724503/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Kisling (1917) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Kisling (1917) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Portrait of a Woman (c. 1917&ndash;1918) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Portrait of a Woman (c. 1917&ndash;1918) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724499/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Reverie (Study for the Portrait of Frank Burty Haviland) (1914) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Reverie (Study for the Portrait of Frank Burty Haviland) (1914) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724500/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Cypresses and Houses at Cagnes (Cypr&egrave;s et maisons &agrave; Cagnes) (1919) famous painting.…Amedeo Modigliani's Cypresses and Houses at Cagnes (Cypr&egrave;s et maisons &agrave; Cagnes) (1919) famous painting.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724496/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Alice (1916&ndash;1919) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Alice (1916&ndash;1919) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724498/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Jeanne Hébuterne (Portrait de Jeanne Hébuterne) by Amedeo ModiglianiPortrait of Jeanne Hébuterne (Portrait de Jeanne Hébuterne) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265774/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Gypsy Woman with Baby (1919) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Gypsy Woman with Baby (1919) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230478/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Adrienne (Woman with Bangs) (1917) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Adrienne (Woman with Bangs) (1917) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724501/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Madame Hanka Zborowska Leaning on a Chair (Madame Hanka Zborowska accoudée à une chaise) by Amedeo ModiglianiMadame Hanka Zborowska Leaning on a Chair (Madame Hanka Zborowska accoudée à une chaise) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265777/image-art-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain license
Girl with a Polka-Dot Blouse (Jeune fille au corsage Ã  pois) by Amedeo ModiglianiGirl with a Polka-Dot Blouse (Jeune fille au corsage Ã  pois) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265197/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's The Red Bust (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Amedeo Modigliani's The Red Bust (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724494/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Reverie (Study for the Portrait of Frank Burty Haviland) (1914) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Reverie (Study for the Portrait of Frank Burty Haviland) (1914) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722280/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Am&eacute;d&eacute;e (Woman with Cigarette) (1918) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Am&eacute;d&eacute;e (Woman with Cigarette) (1918) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beatrice (Portrait de Béatrice Hastings) by Amedeo ModiglianiBeatrice (Portrait de Béatrice Hastings) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265765/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Boy in Short Pants (1918) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Boy in Short Pants (1918) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724495/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Boy in Sailor Suit by Amedeo ModiglianiBoy in Sailor Suit by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265248/boy-sailor-suit-amedeo-modiglianiFree Image from public domain license
Amedeo Modigliani's Chaim Soutine (1917) famous painting. Amedeo Modigliani's Chaim Soutine (1917) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230663/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink Nude—Caryatid (recto); Caryatid (verso) by Amedeo ModiglianiPink Nude—Caryatid (recto); Caryatid (verso) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265512/image-face-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
The Pretty Housewife (La Jolie ménagère) by Amedeo ModiglianiThe Pretty Housewife (La Jolie ménagère) by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265640/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Raimondo by Amedeo ModiglianiRaimondo by Amedeo Modigliani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266089/raimondo-amedeo-modiglianiFree Image from public domain license
