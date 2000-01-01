John Constable
Watercolors, en plain air sketches and landscape paintings of the English countryside by English painter John Constable. With an astonishing capacity to represent nature, his depictions of stormy skies and the English countryside come to life. Using a broad and naturalistic brushstroke, he brought vibrant tones to match the countryside around him. Enjoy these spectacular paintings that show a romantic view of England that existed many centuries ago.
Watercolors, en plain air sketches and landscape paintings of the English countryside by English painter John Constable. With an astonishing capacity to represent nature, his depictions of stormy skies and the English countryside come to life. Using a broad and naturalistic brushstroke, he brought vibrant tones to match the countryside around him. Enjoy these spectacular paintings that show a romantic view of England that existed many centuries ago.