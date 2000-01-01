David Cox
David Cox (1783–1859) was a prominent English landscape painter, primarily known for his loose and expressive watercolor techniques. His depictions of the British countryside, often captured under brooding skies or amidst dynamic weather conditions, showcased his mastery in conveying mood and movement.
