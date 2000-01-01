Romanticism
Romanticism is an art movement that originated in the late 18th to mid-19th century. It celebrates individualism, human emotions, imagination, nature, spirituality, and cultural heritage. Our curated collection includes a range of works, from the renowned painting "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix to mural art by Francisco Goya and landscape drawings by Caspar David Friedrich.
Romanticism is an art movement that originated in the late 18th to mid-19th century. It celebrates individualism, human emotions, imagination, nature, spirituality, and cultural heritage. Our curated collection includes a range of works, from the renowned painting "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix to mural art by Francisco Goya and landscape drawings by Caspar David Friedrich.