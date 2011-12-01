rawpixel
American Civil War Photographs Vintage War Photographs
American Civil War Photographs

This collection features vintage photographs taken during the American Civil War. The four-year war began in 1861 after decades of political conflicts, primarily concerning slavery, between the Union (the Northern states) and the 11 Southern states which formed the Confederacy. The war ended in 1865 with the surrender of the Confederate troops, with approximately 800,000 casualties. In the aftermath, the Congress passed the 13th Amendment and slavery was abolished across the country. Notable figures from the Civil War include Ulysses S. Grant, the Union General, Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States, and Abraham Lincoln.

Engineer camp, 8th N.Y. State Militia by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrEngineer camp, 8th N.Y. State Militia by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
United States Military Railroad Engine, "W.H. Whiton." by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrUnited States Military Railroad Engine, "W.H. Whiton." by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Capitol of the United States, Washington, D.C. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrCapitol of the United States, Washington, D.C. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Ruins of Haxalls (Or Gallego) Mills, Richmond, Virginia. (Taken in April, 1865) by Mathew Brady. Original public domain…Ruins of Haxalls (Or Gallego) Mills, Richmond, Virginia. (Taken in April, 1865) by Mathew Brady. Original public domain…
Ringgold Battery on drill by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrRinggold Battery on drill by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Engine No. 137, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrEngine No. 137, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Engine No. 156, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrEngine No. 156, U.S. Military R.R. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
U.S. Military Engine. "Lincoln's Coach". Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image from…U.S. Military Engine. "Lincoln's Coach". Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image from…
Park of captured guns, Richmond, Va., 1865. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image…Park of captured guns, Richmond, Va., 1865. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain image…
Grand Army Review, Pennsylvania Avenue, WashingtonGrand Army Review, Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington
Grand Army Review, Pennsylvania Avenue, WashingtonGrand Army Review, Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington
HorseHorse
Carver Hospital, Washington, D.C. Interior View by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrCarver Hospital, Washington, D.C. Interior View by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Incidents of the War: Guides to the Army of the PotomacIncidents of the War: Guides to the Army of the Potomac
Deck of Gun Boat, Probably "Mendota." by Mathew Brady Original public domain image from FlickrDeck of Gun Boat, Probably "Mendota." by Mathew Brady Original public domain image from Flickr
Members of the Press After the CeremoniesMembers of the Press After the Ceremonies
Four OfficersFour Officers
Officers, 4th Inf. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrOfficers, 4th Inf. by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
The Wilderness Battlefield by UnknownThe Wilderness Battlefield by Unknown
General Merritt and his StaffGeneral Merritt and his Staff
"Ruins in Richmond" Damage to Franklin paper mill and arsenal in Richmond, Virginia from the American Civil War. Albumen…"Ruins in Richmond" Damage to Franklin paper mill and arsenal in Richmond, Virginia from the American Civil War. Albumen…
Ruins of Richmond, Va., 1865 by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrRuins of Richmond, Va., 1865 by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Joseph HookerJoseph Hooker
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
Jefferson DavisJefferson Davis
Civil War Camp ScenesCivil War Camp Scenes
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
New York 7th Regiment OfficersNew York 7th Regiment Officers
Wounded soldiers in hospital by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrWounded soldiers in hospital by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Union GeneralsUnion Generals
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
General Winfield S. Hancock and Staff of Twenty-Three. Recognized-- General Francis C. Barlow, General David B. Birney…General Winfield S. Hancock and Staff of Twenty-Three. Recognized-- General Francis C. Barlow, General David B. Birney…
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
Jefferson DavisJefferson Davis
General Sheridan and His StaffGeneral Sheridan and His Staff
William T. ShermanWilliam T. Sherman
Jefferson DavisJefferson Davis
Signal Tower at Ft. Wisconsin, Va., left of lines by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrSignal Tower at Ft. Wisconsin, Va., left of lines by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Engine of the U.S.S. KearsargeEngine of the U.S.S. Kearsarge
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
Ulysses S. GrantUlysses S. Grant
Philip Henry SheridanPhilip Henry Sheridan
Winfield Scott Hancock and David Bell BirneyWinfield Scott Hancock and David Bell Birney
Jonathan LettermanJonathan Letterman
Camp and fort by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrCamp and fort by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Camp scene, Guarding Confederate prisoners by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from FlickrCamp scene, Guarding Confederate prisoners by Mathew Brady. Original public domain image from Flickr
Cannon of largest size mounted in Fort, at Battery Rodgers. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public…Cannon of largest size mounted in Fort, at Battery Rodgers. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public…
Incidents of the War: A Sharpshooter's Last SleepIncidents of the War: A Sharpshooter's Last Sleep
Gen. Joseph Hooker and horse. Original public domain image from FlickrGen. Joseph Hooker and horse. Original public domain image from Flickr
Dalton, GA Confederate postmaster provisional coverDalton, GA Confederate postmaster provisional cover
Confederate flag-of-truce coverConfederate flag-of-truce cover
Confederate Civil War coverConfederate Civil War cover
Union YMCA paid postage in lieu of old stamp on coverUnion YMCA paid postage in lieu of old stamp on cover
Samuel D. Sturgis and FamilySamuel D. Sturgis and Family
Elbert Hubbard, James Pond and Frances Benjamin JohnstonElbert Hubbard, James Pond and Frances Benjamin Johnston
Lantern slide of the slave pen of Price, Birch & Co. in Alexandria, VirginiaLantern slide of the slave pen of Price, Birch & Co. in Alexandria, Virginia
Private Adolph Zirsse, Successful Intermediate Excision of the Head and two and a half inches of the Shaft of the Right…Private Adolph Zirsse, Successful Intermediate Excision of the Head and two and a half inches of the Shaft of the Right…
David Dixon PorterDavid Dixon Porter
Sergeant Gilbert Henderson BatesSergeant Gilbert Henderson Bates
The Sick SoldierThe Sick Soldier
Burnside Bridge, Across Antietam Creek, Maryland, from Gardner's Sketchbook of the Civil WarBurnside Bridge, Across Antietam Creek, Maryland, from Gardner's Sketchbook of the Civil War
Ruins of the Charleston Lighthouse, Morris Island, South CarolinaRuins of the Charleston Lighthouse, Morris Island, South Carolina
Wilderness BattlefieldWilderness Battlefield
Home of Moses Glimes, Civil War VetHome of Moses Glimes, Civil War Vet
Transport steamer "Bridgeport" on Tennessee River. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain…Transport steamer "Bridgeport" on Tennessee River. Photographer: Brady, Mathew, 1823 (ca.) - 1896. Original public domain…
