Eadweard Muybridge

Discover the pioneering spirit of photography with our Eadweard Muybridge collection. Celebrated for his groundbreaking motion studies, Muybridge's vintage photographs laid the foundation for the future of both cinema and the scientific study of movement. His meticulous sequences captured the nuances of human and animal locomotion with unprecedented clarity. Through our curated selection, explore the genius of this photographic trailblazer and immerse yourself in high-resolution images that changed the way we perceive motion and time.

Jumping a hurdle, saddle, clearing, landing, and recovering, bay horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard…Jumping a hurdle, saddle, clearing, landing, and recovering, bay horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard…
Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Mule, kicking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Mule, kicking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Animal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…Animal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute…Lawn tennis, serving. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute…
Animal Locomotion Plate 386 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…Animal Locomotion Plate 386 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
&ldquo;Ruth,&rdquo; the Mule, Kicking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…&ldquo;Ruth,&rdquo; the Mule, Kicking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Animal locomotion plate 695 (1887) photograph by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…Animal locomotion plate 695 (1887) photograph by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
The Amble: One Stride in Eleven Phases (1881) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…The Amble: One Stride in Eleven Phases (1881) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…
Mule, kicking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of…Mule, kicking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of…
The horse in motion (1878) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…The horse in motion (1878) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Woman Throwing Handkerchief in Air, Picking It Up, from the book Animal Locomotion by Eadweard MuybridgeWoman Throwing Handkerchief in Air, Picking It Up, from the book Animal Locomotion by Eadweard Muybridge
Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Woman Picking Up a Ball and Throwing It, from the book Animal LocomotionWoman Picking Up a Ball and Throwing It, from the book Animal Locomotion
Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Animal Locomotion Plate 640 (1887), horse riding photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The…Animal Locomotion Plate 640 (1887), horse riding photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The…
Attitudes of Animals in Motion by Edweard MuybridgeAttitudes of Animals in Motion by Edweard Muybridge
Woman Lifting a Basket, Waving a Handkerchief (1887) photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from…Woman Lifting a Basket, Waving a Handkerchief (1887) photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from…
A: Walking. B: Ascending a Step. C: Throwing the disk. D: Using a Shovel. E,F: Using a Pick by Eadweard MuybridgeA: Walking. B: Ascending a Step. C: Throwing the disk. D: Using a Shovel. E,F: Using a Pick by Eadweard Muybridge
Animal Locomotion by Eadweard MuybridgeAnimal Locomotion by Eadweard Muybridge
Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Animal Locomotion (Man In Horse-Drawn Cart) by Eadweard MuybridgeAnimal Locomotion (Man In Horse-Drawn Cart) by Eadweard Muybridge
Dancing. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the auspices of…Dancing. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the auspices of…
Jumping a hurdle, saddle, bay horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…Jumping a hurdle, saddle, bay horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…
Animal Locomotion, Plate 535 (1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion, Plate 535 (1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Miscellaneous, stooping, kneeling, etc. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…Miscellaneous, stooping, kneeling, etc. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…
Miner, using a pick. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Miner, using a pick. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
The zoopraxiscope&ndash;a couple waltzing (ca.1893) print in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. The zoopraxiscope&ndash;a couple waltzing (ca.1893) print in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Throwing a spear. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Throwing a spear. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
The zoopraxiscope, Athletes, Boxing (ca.1893) print in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. The zoopraxiscope, Athletes, Boxing (ca.1893) print in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal locomotion. Plate 716 (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original from Boston Public…Animal locomotion. Plate 716 (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original from Boston Public…
Woman with Tennis Racquet, Throwing Water (1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Woman with Tennis Racquet, Throwing Water (1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
The Amble: One Stride in Eleven Phases (1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. The Amble: One Stride in Eleven Phases (1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Child Lifting a Doll, Turning and Walking Off, from the book Animal LocomotionChild Lifting a Doll, Turning and Walking Off, from the book Animal Locomotion
Animal Locomotion Plate 60 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 60 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Woman Lifting a Basket, Waving a Handkerchief (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Woman Lifting a Basket, Waving a Handkerchief (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
The zoopraxiscope, Horse galloping (ca.1893) print in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. The zoopraxiscope, Horse galloping (ca.1893) print in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion Plate 386 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 386 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
&ldquo;Ruth,&rdquo; the Mule, Kicking (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. &ldquo;Ruth,&rdquo; the Mule, Kicking (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Male Runner (1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Male Runner (1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion Plate 695 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 695 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Athletes. Running (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Athletes. Running (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Smith Trotting Bareback by Eadweard MuybridgeSmith Trotting Bareback by Eadweard Muybridge
Animal Locomotion Plate 699 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 699 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal locomotion (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal locomotion (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Edgar Degas's Galloping HorseEdgar Degas's Galloping Horse
Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion. An Electro-Photographic Investigation... of Animal Movements (1880) photography in high resolution by…Animal Locomotion. An Electro-Photographic Investigation... of Animal Movements (1880) photography in high resolution by…
Eadweard MuybridgeEadweard Muybridge
Jumping, running, broad jump. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published…Jumping, running, broad jump. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published…
Acrobat descending stairs on hands. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…Acrobat descending stairs on hands. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…
Tigress, walking, turning around. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…Tigress, walking, turning around. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…
Stooping, and rolling a stone on the ground. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781…Stooping, and rolling a stone on the ground. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781…
Tigress, walking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Tigress, walking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Elk, galloping. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Elk, galloping. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Starting for a run. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Starting for a run. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
The horse in motion (ca.1878) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. The horse in motion (ca.1878) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Greyhound, running (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Greyhound, running (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Cocoa Palm--Retalhuleu, GuatemalaCocoa Palm--Retalhuleu, Guatemala
Skeleton of horse. Trotting. Leaving the ground (ca1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Skeleton of horse. Trotting. Leaving the ground (ca1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Ruins of the Convent of Las Monjas, PanamaRuins of the Convent of Las Monjas, Panama
Skeleton of horse. Trotting. Nearing the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Skeleton of horse. Trotting. Nearing the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Frontispiece to Muybridge's Central American AlbumFrontispiece to Muybridge's Central American Album
Horses. Ambling or single foot (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Horses. Ambling or single foot (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Horses. Trotting (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Horses. Trotting (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Lifting child from the ground, turning around. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781…Lifting child from the ground, turning around. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781…
Walking, free, light gray horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published…Walking, free, light gray horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published…
Emptying bucket of water. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under…Emptying bucket of water. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under…
The horse in motion (ca.1878) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. The horse in motion (ca.1878) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Walking, free, dark gray Belgian horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…Walking, free, dark gray Belgian horse. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates…
Skeleton of horse. Leaping. Contact with the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Skeleton of horse. Leaping. Contact with the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Skeleton of horse. Running. Leaving the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Skeleton of horse. Running. Leaving the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Skeleton of horse. Trotting. On the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Skeleton of horse. Trotting. On the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Horses. Pacing (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Horses. Pacing (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Horses. Trotting (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Horses. Trotting (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Horses. Irregular (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Horses. Irregular (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Horses. Trotting (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Horses. Trotting (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Child, lifting a doll, turning, and walking off. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781…Child, lifting a doll, turning, and walking off. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781…
Buffalo, walking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Buffalo, walking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Lion, walking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…Lion, walking. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the…
Tigress, walking, turning around. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original public domain…Tigress, walking, turning around. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes (1887) by Edweard Muybridge. Original public domain…
Carpenter, planing a board. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published…Carpenter, planing a board. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published…
