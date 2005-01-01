Amedeo Modigliani
Dive into our collection of works from Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920), the iconic Italian artist of the Modernist era, including his figurative paintings, portraitures and nudes created during his revolutionary time in Paris. As a seminal figure of early 20th-century avant-garde movements, Modigliani redefined portraiture with his elongated figures and primitive aesthetic influences.
Dive into our collection of works from Amedeo Modigliani (1884-1920), the iconic Italian artist of the Modernist era, including his figurative paintings, portraitures and nudes created during his revolutionary time in Paris. As a seminal figure of early 20th-century avant-garde movements, Modigliani redefined portraiture with his elongated figures and primitive aesthetic influences.