Engravings, drawings and portraits of classical and mythological scenes by the Italian artist Francesco Bartolozzi. Bartolozzi was not only technically skilled but also had an artist’s eye for composition and movement. He used light and shadow to create a sense of depth and realism, and he was able to convey movement and fluidity in his works. His works were highly sought after by collectors and connoisseurs of the time, and his engravings continue to be celebrated today as masterpieces of printmaking.