Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944) was an important pioneer of abstract art. He used geometric shapes and colors in his artworks to express his inner feelings. Over time, his style changed from more organic to more geometric. He founded a group called Der Blaue Reiter in 1911 and later taught at the Bauhaus art school. Both Kandinsky and the Bauhaus movement still have an impact on the art world to this day. You can download and use these enhanced paintings for free under the CC0 license.