Hannah Borger Overbeck (1870-1931) was an American artist and illustrator during the Arts and Crafts Movement. Together with her four sisters, she founded Overbeck Pottery in Cambridge City, Indiana. She was known for her watercolors and sketches, and was responsible for the pottery’s decorative designs. Her main subject was nature with beautiful flowers and botanical drawings. We have digitally enhanced some of her public domain illustrations. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.