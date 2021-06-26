rawpixel
Public Domain Maps
Maps
Antique printable maps from the public domain. High resolution CC0 geography art
Noua, et integra uniuersi orbis descriptio (1531) by Oronce Finé. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Plattegrond van Parijs (ca. 1721–1774) by Guillaume Delisle. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Bowles's new pocket map of the world: laid down from the latest observations and comprehending the new discoveries to the…
Bacon's standard map of Europe by George Washington Bacon (1830–1922). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Orbis terrae compendiosa descriptio : quam ex magna universali Gerardi Mercatoris Domino Richardo Gartho, geographie ac…
清 佚名 台南地區荷蘭城堡 Forts Zeelandia and Provintia and the City of Tainan (ca. 1900s) by anonymous. Original from The MET Museum.…
Scenograph of the Planetary Orbits Encompassing the Earth, plate 3 from Harmonia Macrocosmica (1660) engraving art by…
Plattegrond van Amsterdam met verdeling in halve brigades en bataljons van de Nationale Garde (1795) by Cornelis van…
Mappe Monde ou Carte générale de l'Univers (1782) by Mathieu Albert Lotter. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…
New York City, photographed from two miles up in the air (1922) from The Lionel Pincus and Princess Firyal Map Division.…
Map of France, Spain, and Portugal; Switzerland in cantons [inset]; Island of Corsica (1863) by Samuel Augustus Mitchell.…
Whitbread's new plan of London: drawn from authentic survey (1853) by J. Whitbread. Original from Library of Congress.…
Nova totius terrarum orbis geographica ac hydrographica tabula (1635–1649) by Jan Aertse van den Ende. Original from…
Map showing admission rates for measles by state, per 1000 per annum of white enlisted men in the United States from April…
Sterrenkaart van de zuidelijke sterrenhemel (ca. 1722–1750) by Carel Allard. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Up-to-date map of the world war (1942) by Manila Shinbun-sha. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library.…
Map of Zeppelin and aeroplane bombs on London. From: World War I photograph album (1919) by Herbert Green. Original from…
Papagallo no.15 la Piovra Russa Anno VI by Augusto Grossi (1835-1919), a cartoon depiction of Europe in 1878, using…
Sea Pictures, drawn with pen and pencil (1882) by James Macaulay. Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by…
Kaart van de aarde met de verschillende standen van de maan en de zon (1708) by Johannes van Loon. Original from The…
New twelve inch terrestrial globe (ca. 1891) by Rand McNally & Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
The Daily Telegraph map of the world on Mercator's projection (1918) by London : "Geographia" Ltd.
Colton's Map of the World on Mercator's Projection (1858) by J.H. Colton & Co. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…
Sidney Hall’s (?-1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Scorpio. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
S. Beati Liebanensis mappam mundi ad exemplar ecclesiae Snacto Severi, quod nunc Parisiis asservatur, primum integram edidit…
A mapp of the world (1682) by John Playford. Original From The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The City of Washington birds-eye view from the Potomac-looking north drawn by C.R. Parsons (1880) by Parsons, Charles R.
Sanborn Fire Insurance Map from Brooklyn, Kings County, New York (1888) by Sanborn Map Company. Original from Library of…
View of Antwerp from Braun and Hogenberg's Civitates Orbis Terrarum (1572–1594) designed by Joris Hoefnagel and edited…
A Map of the Winds (1740) by Matthaeo Seuttero. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally…
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Monoceros, Canis Minor and the Atelier Typographique.…
Exquisita & magno aliquot mensium periculo lustrata et iam retecta Freti Magellanici facies : eijgentlicke asbeeldinghe der…
Hemelkaart van het stelsel van Copernicus (1708) by Pieter Schenk (I). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Map of Kyoto (1863) by Takebara Kahei. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by…
War Map of Europe: As seen through French eyes by Paul Hadol. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Noordpool (ca. 1869–1907) by Nijgh & Van Ditmar. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A new map of the world [cartographic material]: from the latest observations (1720) by John Senex. Original from The…
Map of China by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…
Four diagrams of Solar eclipses (1711) by Johannes Buno. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Constellations of the Two Hemispheres (1877) from the book by Guillemin, Amédée, (1826-1893), a celestial chart of the two…
Map of the city of New York (ca. 1850) from Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Washington. Original from Library…
Africæ nova descriptio (1690) by Willem Janszoon Blaeu. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Nova Totius Terrarum orbis tabula (1660) by Justus Danckerts. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library.…
Compass rose detail from 1748 Bowen Mariner’s Compass and Armillary Sphere - Geographicus - CircleofWinds-bowen (1747)…
Eastern division of Paris: containing the Quartiers (1834) by W. B. Clarke and James Shury. Original from Library of…
Hemelkaart van de baan van de zon rond de aarde, volgens Ptolemaeus (ca. 1660 or 1708) by Pieter Schenk (I). Original from…
Geographische Naturkunde oder Grundzüge einer Allgemeinen Naturgeschichte der drei Reiche, mit physiognomischer Schilderung…
World map (1900) by Diogo Ribeiro. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Poster "A Map of Australia" (1930) by MacDonald Gil. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of Sagittarius and Corona Australis, Microscopium and…
A Cyclopedia of Geography, descriptive and physical, forming a new general gazetteer of the world and dictionary of…
Nova et accuratissima totius terrarum orbis tabula (ca. 1648–1664) by Joan Blaeu. Original From The New York Public…
Kaart van het Noordpoolgebied (1598) by Willem Barendsz. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Geographical-Statistical World Lexicon (1888) by Emil Metzger. Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Planisphaerivm Aratevm sive Compages Orbivm Mvndanorvm ex hypothesi Aratea in plano expressa (ca. 1708) by Andreas…
Map of the New York world's fair and approaches (ca. 1939–1940) from The Lionel Pincus and Princess Firyal Map…
Stanford's Compendium of Geography and Travel based on Hellwald's “Die Erde und ihre Völker” (1878) by Edward…
Bankoku Jinbutsu no Dzu [Picture of the World and its People] (1825) by Imakajiyamachi Eijudo. Original from The Beinecke…
Color plan of the 1942 Rome World's Fair (1939) by Arti grafiche Pizzi & Pizio. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &…
Map of Alexandria (1575) by Georg Braun. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sidney Hall’s (?-1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Taurus. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Sterrenkaart van de noordelijke sterrenhemel (ca. 1722–1750) by Carel Allard. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
New World, or, Western Hemisphere; Old World, or Eastern Hemisphere (1790) by William Faden. Original From The New York…
Illustration of the moon (1850) chromolithograph art by G. Heck. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Leo Major and the Leo Minor. Original from Library of…
Strategic map of Central Europe showing the international frontiers / prepared in the War College Division (1915) by Arch.…
Paskaert van't in comen van't Canaal (1672) by Pieter Goos. Original From The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by…
Reduced ordnance map of London (1879) by J. Whitbread. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally…
Schematismus geographiae mathematicae, id est repraesentatio (1753) by Johann Baptista Homann. Original from The…
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Virgo. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Draco and the Ursa Minor. Original from Library of…
La Californie ou Nouvelle Caroline : teatro de los trabajos, Apostolicos de la Compa. e Jesus en la America Septe. (1720) by…
Maan en Eclipswyzer (1695) by Caspar Luyken. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Hemelkaart met de noordelijke en zuidelijke sterrenbeelden (1705) by Pieter Schenk (I). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Plattegrond van Amsterdam (middenblad) (1625) by Balthasar Florisz. van Berckenrode. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Map of South America, showing its political divisions; Map showing the proposed Atrato-inter-oceanic canalroutes, for…
A Burmese map of the world, showing traces of Medieval European map-making from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit…
Sidney Hall’s (?-1831) astronomical chart illustration of the cancer zodiac. A crab forming a constellation. Original…
A new and accurate map of the country for twenty five miles round the University of Oxford: exhibiting all the direct and…
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the zodiacs Aquaris, Piscis Australis and Ballon Aerostatique.…
Sphaerarum artificialium typica repraesentatio (1712) from Johann Baptista Homann. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
La pianta grande di Roma (The Large Plan of Rome), also known as The Nolli Map by Pietro Campana, Carlo Nolli, and Rocco…
Die Erde. Eine allgemeine Erd- und Länderkunde, etc (1896) by Franz Heiderich. Original from British Library. Digitally…
Kaart van de kust van Zweden tussen Kalmar en Stockholm (ca. 1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from…
Nova orbis tabvla in lvcem edita by Frederik de Wit (1630–1706). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript…
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the Pisces. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
The Artificial or Oblique Armillary Sphere (1740) engraving art by Nicolas de Fer. Original public domain image from The…
Kaart van Zeeland (1592) by Frans Hogenberg. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sidney Hall’s (1831) astronomical chart illustration of the zodiac Gemini. Original from Library of Congress.…
Fortified City of Ranthambhor(ca. 1810–1818) by Generation of Bagta. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Amerique du Nord from Atlas Universel by Arthème Fayard, pseudonyme F. de la Brugere (1836-1895), published in 1878…
Western New World or Hemisphere. Eastern Old World or Hemisphere (1786) by S.l
Typus orbis terrarum (1587–1595) by Abraham Ortelius. Original From The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by…
Route and Surveys of the Southern Journey Party, 1908–1909 (1909) by England: Royal Geographic Society. Original from…
Les Isles Britanniques: ou sont le Royaume d'Angleterre tire ́de Sped celuy d'Ecosse tire ́de Th. Pont et celuy d'Irlande…
Jardin Public, Champs Elysées byCharles Motte (1785–1836). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Nova totius terrarum orbis geographica ac hydrographica (ca. 1635–1650) by Guiljelmo Blaeuw. Original from The…
Nieuwe Werelt kaert (1672) by Goos Pieter. Original From The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Map of Kyoto (1863) by Takebara Kahei. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by…
Kaart van de Zuidengelse kust tussen de Isle of Wight en Dover (ca. 1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original…
