William James Glackens
19th century middle-class urban lifestyle scenes painted by William James Glackens (1870-1938), American realist and modernist painter. He was the first American artist to gain recognition and success without any formal European training. His art focused on scenes of leisure and entertainment, with incredible attention to color and expressive brushwork. Download and use the public domain paintings for free under the CC0 license.
