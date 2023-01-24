Engravings and drawings of historical and mythological subjects by Italian artist Francesco Bartolozzi (1725-1815). Bartolozzi, the son of a Florentine goldsmith, grew up surrounded by art and craftsmanship. He apprenticed in Florence and later in Venice, where he learned the stipple and line engraving techniques that would become his signature style. Later, he resided in London and became a founding member of the Royal Academy of Arts and chief engraver to the King for decades. We have curated this collection of works that are available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.