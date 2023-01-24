Drawings of plants, fish and other animals by Italian artist Luigi Balugani (1737-1770). Born in Bologna, Balugani began drawing at an early age. Showing much promise when it came to ornamental designs, he developed a strong desire to study architecture. This resulted in him being apprenticed to Giuseppe Civoli, the Bolognese painter and professor of architecture at the Accademia Clementina. After leaving Rome in 1765, Balugani sailed to Africa. It was here that he documented many of the plants and fish he encountered with his fabulous drawings. With many of them being unidentified, they were sure to garner immense curiosity when they were brought back to Europe. Oozing with color, these simple yet elegant artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.