George Barbier (1882–1932) was a celebrated French Art Deco illustrator known for his exhibition of ninety costume drawings at the Galerie Boutet de Monvel in Paris. He was a prominent figure in the Art Deco movement, creating fashion designs for renowned couturiers and fashion houses. Barbier's talent extended beyond fashion, as he also excelled in designing costumes, jewelry, wallpaper, and glasswork. His captivating creations graced the pages of prestigious magazines like Gazette du Bon Ton, La Vie Parisienne, and Vogue.