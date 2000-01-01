Japanese nature and animal illustrations inspired by Ohara Koson (1877–1945), born in Kanazawa, northern Japan, was one of the foremost Japanese artists of the 20th century. He was renowned for designing beautiful illustration prints of birds and flowers (kacho-e) as part of the Shin-Hanga (new prints) movement. Get creative with these art remix wallpapers, backgrounds and stickers to create your own beautiful designs.