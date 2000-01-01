Delicate nihonga painting of colorful Japanese birds by Itō Jakuchū (1716–1800). Itō Jakuchū was a Japanese painter of the mid-Edo period who was famous for combining both traditional and modern experimental styles. Most of his illustrations feature birds and flowers with striking colors.

One of Jakuchū's signature styles was his use of the tarashikomi technique, which involves adding paint to a wet surface to create a blurred effect. He also used a technique called tsuketate, which involves applying thick, textured strokes of paint to create depth and dimensionality. These techniques allowed Jakuchū to create dynamic, multi-layered works that are full of movement and energy.

