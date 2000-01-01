Toyohara Kunichika
Toyohara Kunichika (1835–1900) was one of the most successful Japanese woodblock print artists during the Edo period. His passion for Kabuki shows drove him to mainly focus on producing prints of actors and actresses from Kabuki scenes, by using the Ukiyo-e style. By digitally enhancing elements of these artworks into high-resolution images we have made them available for you to use for your designs.
