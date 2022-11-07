rawpixel
Jacques–Laurent Agasse Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Jacques–Laurent Agasse

Jacques-Laurent Agasse (1767–1849) was a Swiss animal and landscape painter. He attended a veterinary school in Paris, where he familiarized himself with the anatomy of horses and other animals. Due to his interest in animal anatomy, his artworks are highly naturalistic and interpreted with a dreamy passion for the countryside. Agasse led a simple and down-to-earth life until his death.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Tiger in a Cave (ca. 1814) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…Tiger in a Cave (ca. 1814) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004521/free-illustration-image-landscape-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain license
Clouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…Clouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004877/free-illustration-image-leopard-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain license
A Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…A Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003612/free-illustration-image-horse-landscape-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Zebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…Zebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003615/free-illustration-image-zebra-landscape-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert (ca. 1810) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse.…The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert (ca. 1810) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003607/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Nine Greyhounds in a Landscape (ca. 1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The…Nine Greyhounds in a Landscape (ca. 1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003609/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-oilFree Image from public domain license
A Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable (1804) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original…A Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable (1804) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004812/free-illustration-image-horse-oil-painting-classical-artFree Image from public domain license
The Chalon Family in London (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…The Chalon Family in London (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004524/free-illustration-image-garden-victorian-vintage-painting-familyFree Image from public domain license
Old Smithfield Market (1824) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…Old Smithfield Market (1824) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004819/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-victorianFree Image from public domain license
Group of Whelps Bred between a Lion and a Tigress (1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse.…Group of Whelps Bred between a Lion and a Tigress (1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004810/free-illustration-image-tiger-lion-victorianFree Image from public domain license
Vicunas (1831) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…Vicunas (1831) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004520/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-animal-landscape-neo-classicFree Image from public domain license
The nubian giraffe (1827) by Jacques-Laurent AgasseThe nubian giraffe (1827) by Jacques-Laurent Agasse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499464/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the DesertThe Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201287/the-wellesley-grey-arabian-led-through-the-desertFree Image from public domain license
VicunasVicunas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201245/vicunasFree Image from public domain license
GuanacoGuanaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201219/guanacoFree Image from public domain license
Lord Rivers's Stud Farm, Stratfield Saye (1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from…Lord Rivers's Stud Farm, Stratfield Saye (1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003610/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-horse-oilFree Image from public domain license
A Groom Mounted on a Chestnut Hunter, He Holds a Bay Hunter by the Reins (early 19th century) painting in high resolution by…A Groom Mounted on a Chestnut Hunter, He Holds a Bay Hunter by the Reins (early 19th century) painting in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004522/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Study of a Fox (ca. 1810&ndash;1830) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…Study of a Fox (ca. 1810&ndash;1830) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003614/free-illustration-image-fox-19th-century-paintings-victorianFree Image from public domain license
Guanaco (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…Guanaco (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003613/free-illustration-image-vintage-victorian-printable-guanacoFree Image from public domain license
Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by…Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004822/free-illustration-image-owl-fox-wildFree Image from public domain license
Study of a FoxStudy of a Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205173/study-foxFree Image from public domain license
Old Smithfield MarketOld Smithfield Market
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205228/old-smithfield-marketFree Image from public domain license
A Groom Mounted on a Chestnut Hunter, He Holds a Bay Hunter by the ReinsA Groom Mounted on a Chestnut Hunter, He Holds a Bay Hunter by the Reins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205175/image-clouds-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain license
A Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a StableA Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205170/grey-pony-and-black-charger-stableFree Image from public domain license
Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young ManStudies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205226/image-vintage-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Study of a Grey Horse (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…Study of a Grey Horse (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003611/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Saddled Gray Horse Walking painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse (1767&ndash;1849). Original from The…Saddled Gray Horse Walking painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse (1767&ndash;1849). Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004523/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-painting-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Studies of Flowers (1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…Studies of Flowers (1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003606/free-illustration-image-flowers-floral-wildflowerFree Image from public domain license
Studies of Summer Flowers (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…Studies of Summer Flowers (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques&ndash;Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003608/free-illustration-image-flower-floral-vintageFree Image from public domain license
29 results
CuratedPopularNew