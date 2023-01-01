Arthur Rothstein (1915-1985) was an American photographer known for his evocative black and white images that beautifully captured the stark reality of the Great Depression era. His subjects ranged from impoverished farmers and sharecroppers to urban landscapes, revealing the hardships faced by ordinary Americans during this tumultuous time. His art serves as a poignant reminder of the power of photography to provoke thought, stir emotions, and document historical moments with empathy and authenticity. Make sure you also check out or extensive Public Domain Collection.