Jacques–Laurent Agasse
Jacques-Laurent Agasse (1767–1849) was a Swiss animal and landscape painter. He attended a veterinary school in Paris, where he familiarized himself with the anatomy of horses and other animals. Due to his interest in animal anatomy, his artworks are highly naturalistic and interpreted with a dreamy passion for the countryside. Agasse led a simple and down-to-earth life until his death.
