rawpixel
Luigi Balugani Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Luigi Balugani

Drawings of plants, fish and other animals by Italian artist Luigi Balugani. Bursting with color, Balugani’s beautiful drawings show a world that would be sure to inspire naturalists. Predating Darwin, he had an immense curiosity for all the wonderful plants and animals that surrounded him. The vibrancy that comes from his drawings create a warm mood that allows the viewer to feel as if they too are encountering his subjects for the first time.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Portunua pelagicus (Blue Crab) (1737&ndash;1770) vintage sea animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain…Portunua pelagicus (Blue Crab) (1737&ndash;1770) vintage sea animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9418966/image-art-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…Unidentified Fish (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230178/image-paper-texture-artFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…Unidentified Fish (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230378/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…Unidentified Fish (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230290/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Solanum incanum L. (Wild Egg Plant): finished drawing (1737&ndash;1770), vintage illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original…Solanum incanum L. (Wild Egg Plant): finished drawing (1737&ndash;1770), vintage illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230273/image-art-vintage-textureFree Image from public domain license
Locust (1737&ndash;1770), vintage ltter written by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British…Locust (1737&ndash;1770), vintage ltter written by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230368/image-texture-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Tauraco leucotis (White-cheeked Turaco) (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public…Tauraco leucotis (White-cheeked Turaco) (1737&ndash;1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230366/image-art-vintage-flying-birdFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199374/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Portunua pelagicus (Blue Crab) by Luigi BaluganiPortunua pelagicus (Blue Crab) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199355/portunua-pelagicus-blue-crab-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199423/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Untitled by Luigi BaluganiUntitled by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199401/untitled-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199338/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199399/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199350/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198580/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Pterolobium stellatum (Forssk): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiPterolobium stellatum (Forssk): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198599/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199400/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Abutilon longicuspe A. Rich. (Abutilon): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiAbutilon longicuspe A. Rich. (Abutilon): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199405/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Ziziphus abyssinica A. Rich. (Ethiopian Christ-Thorn): finished drawing without detail by Luigi BaluganiZiziphus abyssinica A. Rich. (Ethiopian Christ-Thorn): finished drawing without detail by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199411/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199376/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Cassypha semirufa (Ruppell's Robin Chat) by Luigi BaluganiCassypha semirufa (Ruppell's Robin Chat) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199381/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199354/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Murex pecten (Venus Comb Murex) by Luigi BaluganiMurex pecten (Venus Comb Murex) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199370/murex-pecten-venus-comb-murex-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Caracal caracal (desert lynx) by Luigi BaluganiCaracal caracal (desert lynx) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199377/caracal-caracal-desert-lynx-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199406/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199412/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Euphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of the tree's habit by Luigi BaluganiEuphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of the tree's habit by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202559/image-watercolors-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
Tauraco leucotis (White-cheeked Turaco) by Luigi BaluganiTauraco leucotis (White-cheeked Turaco) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199409/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Chameleon by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Chameleon by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199389/unidentified-chameleon-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Locust by Luigi BaluganiLocust by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202992/locust-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Solanum incanum L. (Wild Egg Plant): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiSolanum incanum L. (Wild Egg Plant): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199385/image-plant-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Protea gaguedi J.F. Gmel. (Protea): finished drawing with floral details by Luigi BaluganiProtea gaguedi J.F. Gmel. (Protea): finished drawing with floral details by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198593/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199413/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Tockus hemprichii (Hemprich's Hornbill) or Tockus abloterminatus (Crowned Hornbill) by Luigi BaluganiTockus hemprichii (Hemprich's Hornbill) or Tockus abloterminatus (Crowned Hornbill) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199421/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Albizia gummifera (J.F.Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing with minor variations in flowering head by…Albizia gummifera (J.F.Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing with minor variations in flowering head by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202554/image-flowers-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
El Hudderi by Luigi BaluganiEl Hudderi by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202991/hudderi-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Euphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of single trunk, with details of whole and…Euphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of single trunk, with details of whole and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198561/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lagonosticta senegala (Red-billed Firefinch) by Luigi BaluganiLagonosticta senegala (Red-billed Firefinch) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199371/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Fish from the Red Sea by Luigi BaluganiA Fish from the Red Sea by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202887/fish-from-the-red-sea-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Lybius guifsobalito (Black-billed Barbet) by Luigi BaluganiLybius guifsobalito (Black-billed Barbet) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199433/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Fish by Luigi BaluganiA Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202830/fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Erythrina abyssinica DC. (Lucky Bean): finished drawing but with many minor details altered by Luigi BaluganiErythrina abyssinica DC. (Lucky Bean): finished drawing but with many minor details altered by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199422/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Bersame abyssinica Fresen. : finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiBersame abyssinica Fresen. : finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199384/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Chameleon (1737&ndash;1770) animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…Unidentified Chameleon (1737&ndash;1770) animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103388/image-watercolor-vintage-illustrationsFree Image from public domain license
African Wildcat or Serval by Luigi BaluganiAfrican Wildcat or Serval by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198595/african-wildcat-serval-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
A Fish by Luigi BaluganiA Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199188/fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Mullup by Luigi BaluganiMullup by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202855/mullup-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Bersame abyssinica Fresen: finished drawing watercolor by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…Bersame abyssinica Fresen: finished drawing watercolor by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700328/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Fish by Luigi BaluganiA Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202825/fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Acanthus Sennii Chiov. : finished drawing with added details by Luigi BaluganiAcanthus Sennii Chiov. : finished drawing with added details by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198797/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Four Fish by Luigi BaluganiFour Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202866/four-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Najel by Luigi BaluganiNajel by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202868/najel-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing if tree's habit (with roots) by Luigi…Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing if tree's habit (with roots) by Luigi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203811/image-watercolors-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
Diospyros mespiliformis A. DC. (African Ebony): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiDiospyros mespiliformis A. DC. (African Ebony): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199396/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199349/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Rhus ? retinorrhoea Oliver: finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiRhus ? retinorrhoea Oliver: finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198585/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199342/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Osyris lanceolate A.DC. (African Sandalwood): finished drawing without details by Luigi BaluganiOsyris lanceolate A.DC. (African Sandalwood): finished drawing without details by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199352/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing of fruiting branch by Luigi BaluganiCommiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing of fruiting branch by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203814/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199387/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Pittosporum viridiflorum Sims (pittosporum): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiPittosporum viridiflorum Sims (pittosporum): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199356/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Uraeginthus bengals (Red Cheeked Cordon Bleu) by Luigi BaluganiUraeginthus bengals (Red Cheeked Cordon Bleu) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199379/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cordia abyssinica: finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiCordia abyssinica: finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205551/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199414/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199388/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Columba guinea (Speckled Pigeon, African Rock Pigeon) by Luigi BaluganiColumba guinea (Speckled Pigeon, African Rock Pigeon) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199328/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Fish from the Red Sea by Luigi BaluganiA Fish from the Red Sea by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204561/fish-from-the-red-sea-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199344/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199367/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Tockus Jacksoni (Jackson's Hornbill) by Luigi BaluganiTockus Jacksoni (Jackson's Hornbill) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199427/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ehretia cymosa Thonning: finished drawing of leafy, fruiting shoot by Luigi BaluganiEhretia cymosa Thonning: finished drawing of leafy, fruiting shoot by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199346/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Oena capensis (Namaqua Dove) by Luigi BaluganiOena capensis (Namaqua Dove) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199335/oena-capensis-namaqua-dove-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Vidua chalybeata (Village Indigobird) by Luigi BaluganiVidua chalybeata (Village Indigobird) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199351/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Fish by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Fish by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199339/unidentified-fish-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Ploceus ocularis (Spectacled Weaver) by Luigi BaluganiPloceus ocularis (Spectacled Weaver) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199301/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Impatiens rothii Hook. f. (Balsam): finished drawing of flowering plant by Luigi BaluganiImpatiens rothii Hook. f. (Balsam): finished drawing of flowering plant by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199434/image-flowers-plant-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Common Fiscal by Luigi BaluganiCommon Fiscal by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199394/common-fiscal-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Album of 34 Drawings of Animals and Birds from The Bruce Archive by Luigi BaluganiAlbum of 34 Drawings of Animals and Birds from The Bruce Archive by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199329/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Maytenus arguta (Loes.) N. Robson: finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiMaytenus arguta (Loes.) N. Robson: finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199403/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Oriolus monacha (Black Headed Abyssinian Oriole) by Luigi BaluganiOriolus monacha (Black Headed Abyssinian Oriole) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199291/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Peponium vogelii Engl. : finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiPeponium vogelii Engl. : finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199366/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Centropus monachus (Blue-Headed Coucal) by Luigi BaluganiCentropus monachus (Blue-Headed Coucal) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199373/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Chalcomitra senegalensis (Scarlet Chested Sunbird) by Luigi BaluganiChalcomitra senegalensis (Scarlet Chested Sunbird) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199289/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Senecio gigas Vatke (Tree Groundsel): finished drawing of budding shoot by Luigi BaluganiSenecio gigas Vatke (Tree Groundsel): finished drawing of budding shoot by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199398/image-watercolors-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Euplectes afer (Yellow-Crowned Bishop) by Luigi BaluganiEuplectes afer (Yellow-Crowned Bishop) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199410/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unidentified Sunbird by Luigi BaluganiUnidentified Sunbird by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199365/unidentified-sunbird-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Oriolus monacha (Black Headed Abyssinian Oriole) by Luigi BaluganiOriolus monacha (Black Headed Abyssinian Oriole) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199288/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paesto 2nd period by Luigi BaluganiPaesto 2nd period by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204030/paesto-2nd-period-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Dregea abyssinica (Hochst) K. : finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiDregea abyssinica (Hochst) K. : finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199353/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Euplectes axillaris (Fan-tailed widowbirds) by Luigi BaluganiEuplectes axillaris (Fan-tailed widowbirds) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199402/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Onychognathus albirostris (White Billed Starling) by Luigi BaluganiOnychognathus albirostris (White Billed Starling) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199382/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aloe macrocarpa Todaro (Aloe): finished drawing without details by Luigi BaluganiAloe macrocarpa Todaro (Aloe): finished drawing without details by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199347/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Skeletro della Testa di Fecco (Three Animal Skulls) by Luigi BaluganiSkeletro della Testa di Fecco (Three Animal Skulls) by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204637/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ensete ventricosum (Welw.) Cheesman (African Wild Banana): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiEnsete ventricosum (Welw.) Cheesman (African Wild Banana): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203926/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Otostegia tomentosa: outline sketch of flowering stem with details of flowers and leaf by Luigi BaluganiOtostegia tomentosa: outline sketch of flowering stem with details of flowers and leaf by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494760/image-flowers-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Buddleis polystachya by Luigi BaluganiBuddleis polystachya by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494711/buddleis-polystachya-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Clausena anisata by Luigi BaluganiClausena anisata by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9492172/clausena-anisata-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
Avicennia marina (Forssk.) Vierh. (White Mangrove): finished drawing of flowering shoot with details of flowers by Luigi…Avicennia marina (Forssk.) Vierh. (White Mangrove): finished drawing of flowering shoot with details of flowers by Luigi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368621/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jasminum dichotomun Vahl (African jasmine): finished drawing by Luigi BaluganiJasminum dichotomun Vahl (African jasmine): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368412/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Coccinea abyssinica by Luigi BaluganiCoccinea abyssinica by Luigi Balugani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9492642/coccinea-abyssinica-luigi-baluganiFree Image from public domain license
123 results
of 2
CuratedPopularNew