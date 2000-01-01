andscapes and still life by French impressionist painter Berthe Morisot (1841–1895). She was celebrated for the feminine qualities of her paintings, intuitiveness, spontaneity and delicacy, and she often included her daughter Julie in her paintings. Berthe was married to the brother of Édouard Manet, and some say she was his muse, as she modeled in many of his paintings. We have the incredible Portrait of Berthe Morisot with a Fan and Berthe Morisot With a Bouquet of Violets in our collection.