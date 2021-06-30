Ito Jakuchu
Delicate polychrome woodblock prints of colorful birds by Itō Jakuchū (1716–1800). Itō Jakuchū was a Japanese painter of the mid-Edo period who was famous for combining both traditional and modern experimental styles. Most of his illustrations feature birds and flowers with striking colors. Under the Creative Commons 0 license, we have digitally enhanced and made them free to download for both personal and commercial use. For more Japanese paintings, check out more from our public domain collections.
