George Edwards
George Edwards (1694-1773) was a dedicated British ornithologist and artist. He traveled to Norway and France to research bird species, then created detailed and accurate watercolor drawings of birds and other animals. He learned etching from Mark Catesby before publishing 'A Natural History of Uncommon Birds'. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
54 results