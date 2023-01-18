Watercolor paintings of ships at sea by British artist Robert Charles Dudley (1826-1909). Known mainly for his spectacular maritime scenes from the Atlantic Cable expeditions, Dudley also produced wood engravings, lithographs, oil paintings and book covers, such work demonstrating his versatility. The watercolors shown here were reproduced as colored lithographs in The Atlantic Telegraph, published by Day & Son. Come and enjoy these beautiful ocean paintings that have been digitally enhanced and are free for you to download and use under the CC0 license.