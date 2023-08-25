Arthur Rothstein (1915-1985) was born in New York and began taking photos during his time at Columbia University. There, he met Roy Stryker who later headed the Farm Security Administration. In 1935, he was hired by Stryker as the first staff photographer for the FSA. Between 1935 to 1940, he took over 80,000 images for the FSA. Rothstein became famous for his images of the Dust Bowl era during the Great Depression.