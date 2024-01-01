rawpixel
Vintage
Elements
Designs
Design topics
Element topics
Boards
Vintage
Collection of Vintage Backdrops including paper textures, famous painting backgrounds and wallpapers
Curated
Popular
New
Hide
In Mexico (1918) vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758879/image-art-watercolor-vintage
Free Image from public domain license
Denbigh Castle (1793), vintage architecture illustration by Thomas Girtin. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516970/image-background-cloud-art
View license
Lilac bush background, watercolor painting. Remixed from Eero Järnefelt artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327097/image-background-flower-plant
View license
Pink Flamingo from Birds of America (1827) by John James Audubon (1785 - 1851 ), etched by Robert Havell (1793 - 1878).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043495/image-watercolor-vintage-public-domain
View license
Henri Rousseau-inspired flower background, aesthetic vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6256392/image-background-flower-vintage
View license
Cloudy sky background, Imprimeur E. Pichot's artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032538/image-background-aesthetic-clouds
View license
Italy painting architecture landscape.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12855537/italy-painting-architecture-landscape-generated-image-rawpixel
View license
Coconut tree landscape background, vintage nature illustration by Samuel Daniell. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779687/image-background-watercolor-vintage
View license
Vintage castle illustration by William Beilby. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801740/image-border-art-watercolors
View license
Landscape at Sunset (1891), vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067337/image-cloud-sunset-plant
Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor London at night background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022768/image-background-cloud-aesthetic
View license
Rising sun landscape background, watercolor painting. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345668/image-background-cloud-art
View license
Natural landscape watercolor background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760662/image-background-art-watercolor
View license
Landscape at Sunset background, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496314/image-background-cloud-sunset
View license
Watercolor building's gate. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203492/watercolor-buildings-gate-remixed-rawpixel
View license
Watercolor mansion in countryside background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10968627/image-background-cloud-aesthetic
View license
Living room painting furniture flower.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12854269/living-room-painting-furniture-flower-generated-image-rawpixel
View license
Close up on pale a green park environment furniture painting outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14513383/close-pale-green-park-environment-furniture-painting-outdoors
View license
Ukiyo-e art print style Azalea flower landscape painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14192767/ukiyo-e-art-print-style-azalea-flower-landscape-painting
View license
Close up on pale a green park environment painting backgrounds outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14513385/close-pale-green-park-environment-painting-backgrounds-outdoors
View license
Ukiyo-e art print style Calendula landscape flower backgrounds.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14192784/ukiyo-e-art-print-style-calendula-landscape-flower-backgrounds
View license
Vintage Japanese lantern background, vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779903/image-background-watercolor-vintage
View license
Blank old paper textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2364836/free-photo-image-old-paper-vintage-background
View license
Art abstract painting horizon design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217642/image-background-paper-art
View license
Sea view background, watercolor painting. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349322/image-background-art-watercolour
View license
Close up on pale a green park environment painting backgrounds outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14513388/close-pale-green-park-environment-painting-backgrounds-outdoors
View license
Green landscape background in watercolor. Remixed from Arthur B Davies artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333098/image-background-art-watercolour
View license
Flounder's Monument From the Race Course, Ludlow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202664/flounders-monument-from-the-race-course-ludlow
Free Image from public domain license
Kits Coty House, Near Maidstone, Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202662/kits-coty-house-near-maidstone-kent
Free Image from public domain license
Town house watercolor illustration element. Remixed from Michael Angelo Rooker artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332849/image-art-watercolour-vintage
View license
PNG Japanese paper wall backgrounds texture architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166385/photo-image-background-texture-paper
View license
Ukiyo-e art print style backgrounds astronomy mountain.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14192302/ukiyo-e-art-print-style-backgrounds-astronomy-mountain
View license
Ukiyo-e art print style backgrounds astronomy outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14192306/ukiyo-e-art-print-style-backgrounds-astronomy-outdoors
View license
Ukiyo-e art print style Bluebells landscape flower lavender.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14192759/ukiyo-e-art-print-style-bluebells-landscape-flower-lavender
View license
Vintage interior background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927032/image-background-art-vintage
View license
Blue sky background in watercolor. Remixed from Aaron Edwin Penley artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333070/image-background-clouds-art
View license
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670655/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixel
View license
Watercolor mansion in countryside background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10968657/image-background-cloud-aesthetic
View license
Vintage mountain landscape background, nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802117/image-background-art-watercolor
View license
The Maryland Fields background, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785345/image-background-art-watercolor
View license
Wilderness landscape mountain outdoors design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996625/image-background-paper-plant
View license
Misty mountain landscape background, watercolor painting. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346155/image-background-cloud-paper
View license
Blue mist landscape background in watercolor. Remixed from Arthur B Davies artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333089/image-background-art-watercolour
View license
Forrest in autumn painting backgrounds landscape.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13329111/forrest-autumn-painting-backgrounds-landscape
View license
Watercolor aesthetic town background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227752/image-background-cloud-sunset
View license
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10967533/image-background-aesthetic-cow
View license
Ukiyo-e art print style Calendula backgrounds landscape pattern.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14192813/ukiyo-e-art-print-style-calendula-backgrounds-landscape-pattern
View license
Coffee stain background, paper texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104690/coffee-stain-background-paper-texture-design
View license
Compton Castle, Devonshire, England by Cass Gilbert. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298723/image-art-watercolour-vintage
Free Image from public domain license
A Wall, Nassau by Winslow Homer. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298728/image-paper-shadow-art
Free Image from public domain license
Kits Coty House, Near Maidstone, Kent by Alfred Gomersal Vickers. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298751/image-art-watercolour-vintage
Free Image from public domain license
A Salon in the Palazzo Satriano, Naples, L. Iely
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845120/salon-the-palazzo-satriano-naples
Free Image from public domain license
Brown textured background, inspired by an artwork of Roger Fry. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493762/image-background-texture-art
View license
Hotel sea backgrounds horizon.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443227/image-background-texture-cloud
View license
Tropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10092407/image-background-palm-tree-art
View license
Vintage wall architecture flower.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14237877/vintage-wall-architecture-flower
View license
Outdoors horizon sunset nature.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217655/image-background-aesthetic-texture
View license
Sage green background, paper texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5976451/sage-green-background-paper-texture-design
View license
Canyon background, vintage nature illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836440/image-background-art-vintage-illustration
View license
Winged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043597/image-aesthetic-art-vintage
View license
Watercolor floral balcony background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10912309/image-background-cloud-aesthetic
View license
Pool minimal architecture building outdoors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768068/pool-minimal-architecture-building-outdoors-generated-image-rawpixel
View license
Sky pastel texture background, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688956/free-illustration-image-aesthetic-sky-vintage
View license
The Red Gate of Hongo in Snow (1926) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063953/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-art
Free Image from public domain license
Flamingo & flower remix background inspired by Henri Rousseau & John James Audubon famous artworks, nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6256393/image-background-flower-vintage
View license
Vintage old paper texture background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238159/vintage-old-paper-texture-background
View license
Abstract watercolor mountain background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719628/abstract-watercolor-mountain-background
View license
Crumpled vintage paper texture with copy space background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238158/photo-image-background-paper-design
View license
Monet's sky background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056463/image-background-aesthetic
View license
Flower field desktop wallpaper, watercolor painting. Remixed from Childe Hassam artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329790/image-wallpaper-background-desktop
View license
Pastel sky background, watercolor painting. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348261/image-background-cloud-art
View license
Vintage tropical island background illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837318/image-background-art-vintage
View license
Luxury vintage furniture chair wall.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14243567/luxury-vintage-furniture-chair-wall
View license
Landscape at Sunset background, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496327/image-background-cloud-sunset
View license
Pastel sky background, watercolor painting. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348264/image-background-cloud-art
View license
Sky textured outdoors nature
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003890/sky-textured-outdoors-nature-generated-image-rawpixel
View license
Wood rock mountains background, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516947/image-background-plant-art
View license
Blue sky desktop wallpaper, watercolor painting. Remixed from Francis Augustus Lathrop artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345250/image-wallpaper-background-cloud
View license
Wood rock mountains background, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516956/image-background-plant-art
View license
Vintage wall architecture furniture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14237873/vintage-wall-architecture-furniture
View license
PNG Vintage wall tree architecture backgrounds.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14355289/png-vintage-wall-tree-architecture-backgrounds
View license
Vintage wall architecture backgrounds.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14237875/vintage-wall-architecture-backgrounds
View license
PNG Vintage wall tree backgrounds shadow.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14354549/png-vintage-wall-tree-backgrounds-shadow
View license
Vintage wall architecture backgrounds.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14225095/vintage-wall-architecture-backgrounds
View license
An isolated morning glory flower art backgrounds.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089436/isolated-morning-glory-flower-art-backgrounds
View license
Welsh coast watercolor border. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346868/image-border-art-watercolour
View license
Natural landscape watercolor desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760650/image-wallpaper-background-desktop
View license
Misty mountain landscape iPhone wallpaper, watercolor painting. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346157/image-background-iphone-wallpaper-cloud
View license
Sandro Botticelli's background, The Birth of Venus. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917711/image-background-art-vintage
View license
Watercolor night London mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021666/image-wallpaper-background-iphone
View license
Countryside view desktop wallpaper, watercolor painting. Remixed from Antoine Chintreuil artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343872/image-wallpaper-background-desktop
View license
Near Caistor landscape HD wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494122/image-wallpaper-background-cloud
View license
Wood rock mountains iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by William Day. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516950/image-wallpaper-background-iphone
View license
Spring nature background in watercolor. Remixed from Joseph Rubens Powell artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348659/image-background-art-watercolour
View license
Landscape at Sunset HD wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496341/image-wallpaper-background-cloud
View license
Wild west landscape desktop wallpaper, watercolor painting. Remixed from Herman Wendelborg Hansen artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349414/image-wallpaper-background-desktop
View license
Near Caistor landscape background, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494129/image-background-cloud-cow
View license
Purple clouds background, watercolor painting. Remixed from Francis Augustus Lathrop artwork, by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344699/image-background-cloud-sunset
View license
Near Caistor landscape background, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494127/image-background-cloud-plant
View license
Near Caistor landscape background, vintage nature illustration by Thomas Collier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494142/image-background-cloud-cow
View license
426 results
of
5