Eadweard Muybridge

Vintage photography of animals and humans in motion by Eadweard Muybridge (1830–1904). Muybridge was a controversial photographer known for his pioneering work in motion-picture projection. His reputation grew in the late 1800’s when he through photography proved that a galloping horse keeps all four hooves in the air for a short moment in a stride. Download these amazing public domain photos for free under the CC0 license.

