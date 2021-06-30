Luc-Olivier Merson (1846-1920) was a French artist from Paris, mainly known for his stamp designs. He grew up in a creative Parisian family, and went on to study art at École de Dessin and École des Beaux-Arts. His symbolist paintings were exhibited both in Paris and in Rome. He spent the following three years in Italy focusing on religious and historical paintings of saints and Catholicism. We have digitally enhanced some of Merson’s public domain artworks. They are free to both download and use under the CC0 license.