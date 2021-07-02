Toyohara Kunichika (1835–1900) was one of the most successful Japanese woodblock print artists during the Edo period. His passion for Kabuki shows drove him to mainly focus on producing prints of actors and actresses from Kabuki scenes, by using the Ukiyo-e style. By digitally enhancing these public domain antique artworks into high-resolution illustrations, we have made them available for you to download for free and for any purpose under the CC0 license.