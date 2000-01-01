The Arts and Crafts Movement spanned from the late 19th to early 20th century, originating as a reaction against industrialization and the dehumanizing effects it had on society. Led by artists and designers such as William Morris, it aimed to revive traditional craftsmanship and manual skills, celebrating the beauty of handmade objects. The movement advocated for a return to simple, functional design with an emphasis on natural materials and techniques. It sought to bridge the gap between art and everyday life, encouraging a more holistic approach to the creation and appreciation of art, while also promoting social and economic reform.