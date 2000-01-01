Renaissance
Renaissance art focuses on humanism, depicting the natural world realistically and the idealized human form. Artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael created masterpieces that showcased their technical skills and deep understanding of anatomy, perspective, and composition.
