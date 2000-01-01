rawpixel
Wilhelm Marstrand Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Wilhelm Marstrand

Paintings by Danish Golden Age artist Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873). Marstrand's work includes stunning portraits, historical paintings, and depictions of middle class family life in Europe. He also created humorous and ironic paintings and illustrations of Italian street scenes, offering a unique perspective on folk life.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Eve Tempts Adam by Wilhelm MarstrandEve Tempts Adam by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920492/eve-tempts-adam-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…Portrait of Otto Marstrand's two Daughters and their West-Indian Nanny, Justina Antoine, in the Frederiksberg Gardens near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920845/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm MarstrandA street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm MarstrandThe Waagepetersen Family by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922562/the-waagepetersen-family-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Motif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm MarstrandMotif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm MarstrandA Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Church-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm MarstrandChurch-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Alighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm MarstrandAlighting from a Gondola in Venice by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922718/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gottlieb Bindesbøll, Danish Architect by Wilhelm MarstrandGottlieb Bindesbøll, Danish Architect by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922564/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm MarstrandA Charlatan Selling Blacking in the Piazza Barberini in Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922807/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Wilhelm MarstrandUnknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
Frederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm MarstrandFrederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922898/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm MarstrandThe artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922449/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm MarstrandThe painter Constantin Hansen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924758/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A naked couple by a tree by Wilhelm MarstrandA naked couple by a tree by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919507/naked-couple-tree-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
The art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm MarstrandThe art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor study of landscape with a bridge over a ravine by Wilhelm MarstrandWatercolor study of landscape with a bridge over a ravine by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920133/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm MarstrandNausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm MarstrandYoung couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920075/image-background-face-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Collegium Politicum.From Ludvig Holberg's The Political Pitcher, Act 1, Scene 2. by Wilhelm MarstrandCollegium Politicum.From Ludvig Holberg's The Political Pitcher, Act 1, Scene 2. by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921813/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peasants on their way to Rome by Wilhelm MarstrandPeasants on their way to Rome by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923478/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Christ.Half figure en face by Wilhelm MarstrandBlessed Christ.Half figure en face by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921472/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm MarstrandMother with sleeping child on her lap in bedroom by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923189/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm MarstrandA visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921966/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm MarstrandSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Italian farmer or shepherd by Wilhelm MarstrandItalian farmer or shepherd by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921845/italian-farmer-shepherd-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
The stubborn donkey by Wilhelm MarstrandThe stubborn donkey by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923332/the-stubborn-donkey-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
PCSkovgaard and A. Kittendorff, riding donkeys in a mountain landscape by Wilhelm MarstrandPCSkovgaard and A. Kittendorff, riding donkeys in a mountain landscape by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921149/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921473/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Pencil sketches and pen samples by Wilhelm MarstrandPencil sketches and pen samples by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920142/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…Chr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Three studies of gesticulating Neapolitan fishermen by Wilhelm MarstrandThree studies of gesticulating Neapolitan fishermen by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923469/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
An Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm MarstrandAn Italian girl goes to carnival by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924455/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
From Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm MarstrandFrom Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
An abduction scene by Wilhelm MarstrandAn abduction scene by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924454/abduction-scene-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
At the well outside the village by Wilhelm MarstrandAt the well outside the village by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924016/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
At dusk.Mrs Marstrand with her son Poul by Wilhelm MarstrandAt dusk.Mrs Marstrand with her son Poul by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923815/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Seated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm MarstrandSeated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924077/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Copenhagen social scene that plays music by Wilhelm MarstrandCopenhagen social scene that plays music by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923928/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Erasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm MarstrandErasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Two studies of a small Swedish boy from Leksand by Wilhelm MarstrandTwo studies of a small Swedish boy from Leksand by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924071/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Wilhelm MarstrandUnknown by Wilhelm Marstrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924449/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain license
42 results
CuratedPopularNew