Kabuki theater prints and portraits of actors and geishas by the Japanese woodblock printmaker Utagawa Toyokuni (1769-1825). Toyokuni's work is renowned for its cheerful colors and intricate detail, resulting in a lively sense of realism. He specialized in kabuki theater prints, which depicted famous actors in performances and showcased dramatic scenes from plays. These prints often featured intricate patterns and decorative motifs, enhancing their visual appeal. Moreover, Toyokuni had a remarkable talent for capturing expressive facial expressions and vibrant clothing, effectively conveying the personalities of his subjects.