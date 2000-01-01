Dive into the timeless allure of Classical Art with our curated collection of vintage paintings, encompassing captivating landscapes, graceful nudes, profound Christian iconography, and striking portraits. This assemblage hails from an era deeply inspired by the aesthetics of ancient Roman and Greek culture. It features luminous works from legendary artists such as: Sandro Botticelli, known for his ethereal depictions of mythological subjects; Raphael, a master of the High Renaissance celebrated for his harmonious compositions; Michelangelo, whose sculptural approach to painting revolutionized the art world; and Édouard Manet, who, while more modern, incorporated classical techniques into his groundbreaking oeuvre. rawpixel provides both free and premium PNGs, remixes, templates, and backgrounds, offering a diverse range of high-quality resources of these ageless masterpieces.