Botanical Specimen Plates
Beautiful fruit and flower illustrations from our own original 1900 folio of Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. This vintage seed seller’s sample book features Pochoir prints and lithographs of roses and other flowering plants, trees, as well as fruits including apples, pears, berries, grapes, and cherries.
