Niels Larsen Stevns Art

Niels Larsen Stevns
Decorative religious and watercolor landscape paintings of Danish artist Niels Larsen Stevns. Stevns' artwork reflects his strong belief in God and includes Christian scenes. Explore these beautiful paintings and gain insight into the mind and artistic style of Niels Larsen Stevns.
