rawpixel
Niels Larsen Stevns Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Niels Larsen Stevns

Decorative religious and watercolor landscape paintings of Danish artist Niels Larsen Stevns. Stevns' artwork reflects his strong belief in God and includes Christian scenes. Explore these beautiful paintings and gain insight into the mind and artistic style of Niels Larsen Stevns.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Korsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen StevnsKorsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920544/korsdalenhammer-hills-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Asminderup backs towards the light by Niels Larsen StevnsAsminderup backs towards the light by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921969/image-art-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain license
The Olive Grove with Cagnes in the Background Against the Light by Niels Larsen StevnsThe Olive Grove with Cagnes in the Background Against the Light by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920646/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Forest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen StevnsForest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924876/forest-bagsvaerd-lake-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
View from Bokul.God home by Niels Larsen StevnsView from Bokul.God home by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923180/view-from-bokulgod-home-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Niels Larsen StevnsUnknown by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922376/unknown-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
The Good Shepherd by Niels Larsen StevnsThe Good Shepherd by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922765/the-good-shepherd-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
The vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen StevnsThe vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924775/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Reading, full figure, profile by Niels Larsen StevnsReading, full figure, profile by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921503/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Copy of early Christian mosaic by Niels Larsen StevnsCopy of early Christian mosaic by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923016/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Unknown by Niels Larsen StevnsUnknown by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919289/unknown-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Five drafts for fresco decorations in H.C. by Niels Larsen StevnsFive drafts for fresco decorations in H.C. by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921192/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Two cliff tops.R&oslash;sn&aelig;s Evening by Niels Larsen StevnsTwo cliff tops.R&oslash;sn&aelig;s Evening by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Forest picture by Niels Larsen StevnsForest picture by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924363/forest-picture-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
View from the living room.Fall by Niels Larsen StevnsView from the living room.Fall by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924545/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Landscape study.Color specifications by Niels Larsen StevnsLandscape study.Color specifications by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924200/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plant study by Niels Larsen StevnsPlant study by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923920/plant-study-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Plant study with color indications by Niels Larsen StevnsPlant study with color indications by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923824/photo-image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Copy after an early Christian mosaic, as well as notes on the colours by Niels Larsen StevnsCopy after an early Christian mosaic, as well as notes on the colours by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924142/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Standing figure, blue dress by Niels Larsen StevnsStanding figure, blue dress by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924354/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Plant study by Niels Larsen StevnsPlant study by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923910/plant-study-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Copy after early Christian mosaic, as well as notes by Niels Larsen StevnsCopy after early Christian mosaic, as well as notes by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924126/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Drawing of a four-poster bed seen from the side, as well as notes and measurements by Niels Larsen StevnsDrawing of a four-poster bed seen from the side, as well as notes and measurements by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924196/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Plant study by Niels Larsen StevnsPlant study by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923912/plant-study-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Copy from the mosaics in S. Vitale, Ravenna, and notes by Niels Larsen StevnsCopy from the mosaics in S. Vitale, Ravenna, and notes by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924193/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Eve by Niels Larsen StevnsEve by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924547/eve-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Studies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Ravenna by Niels Larsen StevnsStudies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Ravenna by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924139/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
27 results
CuratedPopularNew