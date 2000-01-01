Dive into the evocative world of Realism with our diverse collection of vintage oil paintings, delicate watercolors, and more. This collection spans various genres, from serene landscapes and detailed portraits to the intimate depiction of nudes and the simplicity of still life. Notable artists include Winslow Homer, renowned for his maritime scenes; George Bellows, with his dynamic depictions of urban life; Grant Wood, who under the Regionalism subset, celebrated the rural life of the American Midwest; and Edward Hopper, whose work often explored the isolation of modern life. This collection offers free and premium PNGs, ensuring you have access to high-quality reproductions of these timeless masterpieces.