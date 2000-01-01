Reijer Stolk
Reijer Johan Antonie Stolk (1896–1945) was a Javanese born Dutch painter, sculptor, graphic artist, inventor and Batik artist. He studied at Haarlem School of Arts and Crafts with inspiring teachers such as Chanris Lebeau and Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. The colors and motifs in his later works were greatly inspired by his travel to Africa.
Reijer Johan Antonie Stolk (1896–1945) was a Javanese born Dutch painter, sculptor, graphic artist, inventor and Batik artist. He studied at Haarlem School of Arts and Crafts with inspiring teachers such as Chanris Lebeau and Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. The colors and motifs in his later works were greatly inspired by his travel to Africa.