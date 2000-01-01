rawpixel
Joseph Pennell Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Joseph Pennell

Architecture, cityscapes, industrial scenes and landmarks by Joseph Pennell (1857-1926), American etcher, draftsman, lithographer and illustrator of books and magazines. Pennell published over 100 books, and collaborated on some travel books together with his wife, author Elizabeth Robins Pennell. He distinguished himself as one of America's most important etchers, and he helped to propel the revival of printmaking. Download and use images, backgrounds, and elements from Pennell's amazing artworks in your designs now.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

That liberty shall not perish from the earth - Buy liberty bonds Fourth Liberty Loan / / Ioseph Pennell del. ; Heywood…That liberty shall not perish from the earth - Buy liberty bonds Fourth Liberty Loan / / Ioseph Pennell del. ; Heywood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493569/image-person-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Mist and steam (1880-1926) vintage building illustration by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of…Mist and steam (1880-1926) vintage building illustration by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758887/photo-image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Skyscrapers from the Gladstone (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Skyscrapers from the Gladstone (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648392/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reflective river (between ca. 1921 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Reflective river (between ca. 1921 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670941/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Standard Oil Building (1923) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Standard Oil Building (1923) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648395/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
To St. Paul's from my window (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.To St. Paul's from my window (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648661/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Excursion pier (between ca. 1901 and 1908) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Excursion pier (between ca. 1901 and 1908) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648663/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by…Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The gold moon (between ca. 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.The gold moon (between ca. 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The walled city (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.The walled city (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Whitehall Court (1903) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Whitehall Court (1903) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648393/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Storm in the canyon Jo. Pennell. (1912) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Storm in the canyon Jo. Pennell. (1912) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648397/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Westminster, evening (1909) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Westminster, evening (1909) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648659/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The gun pit: no. 1. (ca. 1917) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.The gun pit: no. 1. (ca. 1917) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648528/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Looking up Broad Street from Spruce Street (ca. 1912-1914) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Looking up Broad Street from Spruce Street (ca. 1912-1914) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649216/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The golden cornice, no. II (1915) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.The golden cornice, no. II (1915) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649197/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
St. Mark's sunset (ca. 1901-1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.St. Mark's sunset (ca. 1901-1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648665/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flatiron Building from Fifth Avenue and Twenty-Seventh Street (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by…Flatiron Building from Fifth Avenue and Twenty-Seventh Street (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649116/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Out of my London window: dome and spires and chimneys, mist and smoke (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by…Out of my London window: dome and spires and chimneys, mist and smoke (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648667/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shot Tower with night lights, from Embankment (between ca. 1880 and 1926) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Shot Tower with night lights, from Embankment (between ca. 1880 and 1926) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649121/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The salute from Grand Canal (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.The salute from Grand Canal (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649122/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Band concert (between 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Band concert (between 1901 and 1908) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649114/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lincoln Memorial (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Lincoln Memorial (between ca. 1880 and 1926) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649199/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Palace at night (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Palace at night (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649123/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Singer Building illuminated (ca. 1909) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Singer Building illuminated (ca. 1909) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649119/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Perugia (ca. 1904-1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Perugia (ca. 1904-1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649120/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coney Island (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Coney Island (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649112/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
London from my window (1909) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.London from my window (1909) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648669/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Weehawken Ferry (ca. 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Weehawken Ferry (ca. 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649214/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tenements under Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn Bridge tenements) (ca. 1909) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Tenements under Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn Bridge tenements) (ca. 1909) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650264/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Baker Street (ca. 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Baker Street (ca. 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Railway station, York Pennell (1895) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Railway station, York Pennell (1895) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670247/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bethlehem Steel Works (1881) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Bethlehem Steel Works (1881) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8670774/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Stock Exchange (1904) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.The Stock Exchange (1904) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650268/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
London street (between ca. 1901 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.London street (between ca. 1901 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650389/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Entrance to Vatican (ca. 1909) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Entrance to Vatican (ca. 1909) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650376/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah (1910) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Shenandoah (1910) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650383/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Munitions river (1916) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Munitions river (1916) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650371/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Steamer leaving Venice (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Steamer leaving Venice (ca. 1905) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650262/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One Hundred and Tenth Street (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.One Hundred and Tenth Street (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Waterloo Bridge from over Charing Cross Bridge (between ca. 1901 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Waterloo Bridge from over Charing Cross Bridge (between ca. 1901 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650275/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Benches in Kensington Park (between ca. 1901 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Benches in Kensington Park (between ca. 1901 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650379/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Within the furnaces (1916) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Within the furnaces (1916) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650279/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Steam shovel at work in the Culebra Cut (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Steam shovel at work in the Culebra Cut (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650377/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
44 results
CuratedPopularNew