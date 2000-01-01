Woodblock prints by Japanese artist Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), considered the last great master of the ukiyo-e tradition. Hiroshige was known for his use of vibrant and harmonious color schemes, skillful brushwork, and his ability to convey a mood or atmosphere. His prints had a strong influence on Western artists, including Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet, who admired his use of color and composition.