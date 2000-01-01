Raphael (1483-1520), full name Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, was an Italian painter and architect of High Renaissance classicism. Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino was born in the Marche region of Italy. His father was a court painter and taught young Raphael the art of painting. At only 17 years old, Raphael gained recognition as a master painter. His main artistic influence was Leonardo da Vinci. He embraced sensuality in and out of his studio, and his work was admired for its clarity of form, composition and visual achievement of human grandeur. He painted Madonnas and large figure compositions such as the famous fresco The School of Athens in the Vatican. Raphael had a successful yet short life, and died from illness at the age of 37. He is remembered as one of the greatest in Western art. We have digitally enhanced his self portait, and some of his incredible paintings from the public domain. They are free to use and download under the CC0 license.