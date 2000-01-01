USDA Watercolor Fruit Painting Collection
Collection of watercolor fruit paintings from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Pomological Watercolor Collection. These fruit and nuts illustrations were created from 1886–1942 with 7,584 watercolor paintings. We have selected some of these incredible paintings and digitally enhanced them into high-resolution images. They are free to download under the CC0 license.
