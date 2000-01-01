Buddhist Art
Enter the world of Buddhism in various kinds of art forms through this Buddhist Art collection. Different styles of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts of Buddha or Bodhisattva and other Buddhist figures in this collection reflect the idea and philosophy of Buddhism in different countries, such as Myanmar, Japan, China, and India, and sects which depict the grandeur of Buddhism.
Enter the world of Buddhism in various kinds of art forms through this Buddhist Art collection. Different styles of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts of Buddha or Bodhisattva and other Buddhist figures in this collection reflect the idea and philosophy of Buddhism in different countries, such as Myanmar, Japan, China, and India, and sects which depict the grandeur of Buddhism.