Famous abstract artworks by Dutch painter, Piet Mondrian (1872-1944). Mondrian pioneered the term Neoplasticism, an artform using only vertical and horizontal lines with primary colors: "art in the most purest and fundamental form". His compositions have influenced the Bauhaus art school and recently come back into trend in interior decor and graphic design. Explore the world artistically portrayed with primary colors and geometric shapes with our collection of his iconic paintings.