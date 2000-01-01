Richard Roland Holst
Symbolist artworks by Dutch painter Richard Roland Holst (1868-1938). He was known for his Symbolist style and his exploration of themes such as spirituality, mythology, and the human condition. His artworks often depict dream-like landscapes, haunting figures, and mystical symbols, creating a sense of mystery and introspection. Overall, his art can be described as otherworldly, poetic, and thought-provoking.
